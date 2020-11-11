OU, OSU unite through 'Bigger than Bedlam' campaign promoting COVID-19 testing, safety precautions

OU and Oklahoma State University have collaborated in a campaign called “Bigger Than Bedlam” to encourage students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Thanksgiving break.
The rival universities announced online that they will be working together to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the holiday breaks approach and Oklahoma sees record highs in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Through the "Bigger than Bedlam" campaign, OU and OSU are encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We’re also emphasizing the importance of healthy behaviors like masking, social distancing and proper hand hygiene – measures that will help prevent community spread of the virus, including to family members who may be more vulnerable to illness,” an email sent to OU students reads. “The Bedlam football game may be just days away, but off the field, we all have the same goal to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s Bigger than Bedlam.”
The universities recommended students get tested on campus before they leave, and encouraged continued social distancing measures while home, through limiting visits to restaurants and other places with large numbers of people. Other recommended measures include wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of distance from other people, frequent hand washing and staying home if feeling ill.
Both institutions also encouraged students returning to campus after break to be tested again.
OU students on campus can get tested for free at three locations — Goddard Health Services, Cate Center Three and IMMY Labs.
