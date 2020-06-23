You are the owner of this article.
OU Online to launch fall 2020 featuring new programs for graduates, working adults

  • Updated
OU Online banner

OU announced it will launch the new OU Online in time for the fall semester.

 Image provided by the University of Oklahoma

OU’s Office of the President announced Tuesday morning the launch of a program to modify and enhance the current online classes for OU’s graduate programs.

According to a letter signed by President Joseph Harroz and emailed to the university community, “OU Online will unite and add to our many existing graduate programs that are designed for online delivery.” OU Online will combine the 33 existing graduate programs and add six new programs. 

The letter also said OU Online’s programs are designed for working adults seeking career advancements in specialized fields.

“By synthesizing our efforts through OU Online, we can provide a more accessible path to world-class graduate-level education, even to those who never step foot on any of our campuses,” Harroz said in the letter. “I thank Dr. Gregg Garn, senior associate provost of online education, for leading the program’s exploratory efforts and for his continued oversight of OU Online.”

Garn has been a member of OU's faculty for over 20 years and served as the dean for the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education before his current position.

Garn said OU Online will focus on using a multidisciplinary approach to the professional graduate programs.

“For example, we've got a construction business degree that we’re working on that will have faculty from the College of Architecture and the College of Business working together to create that,” Garn said. “So I’d say that's one of the exciting things — getting faculty from different colleges to work together and create a degree.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

