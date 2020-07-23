OU Office of Admissions, Recruitment adopts test-optional policy for 2021 applicants

Due to COVID-19 complications, the State Regents for Higher Education are allowing flexibility in universities’ admission requirements, and OU is adjusting accordingly.
The board said in a Wednesday release it is authorizing universities to judge 2020 applicants by their high school grade point average or enrollment in concurrent and high school classes if those applicants’ ACT or SAT scores, or lack thereof, have been affected by the pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic is significantly impacting all levels of education in Oklahoma,” chancellor Glen D. Johnson said in the release. “A lack of standardized test scores or the inability to schedule standardized testing should not deter students from pursuing higher education. We encourage prospective students to visit with campus officials for specific information about fall 2020 admission options.”
In light of the regents’ decision, OU’s office of admissions said in a Thursday release it will transition to a “test-optional admissions policy” in 2021.
“Through our holistic admissions process, we spend a great deal of time reviewing each individual application, looking for students who are going to be successful at OU,” Jeff Blahnik, OU’s senior associate vice president for enrollment, said in the release. “We believe a student’s potential is not determined solely by a test score.”
Despite changes in requirements, the regents said in the release students should still take the ACT or SAT if possible. In its release, OU admissions encouraged students to continue to present their test scores on applications for accurate evaluation and placement, and to increase scholarship opportunities.
“Students come to the table with different strengths and, to be a great institution, we need to identify students who show academic promise and who will enrich our OU family,” Blahnik said in the release. “Our goal as an outstanding public university is to provide academic excellence while remaining attainable and accessible.”
