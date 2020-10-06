You are the owner of this article.
OU offering credits for housing, meal plans for students who stay off-campus during extended winter break

Couch Tower Upwards

Couch Tower on Sept. 3.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU Housing and Food is now offering credits for students who opt to stay home in the weeks following Thanksgiving break. 

Due to classes moving online after Thanksgiving break, ShaRonda Maclin, assistant dean of students and executive director of Housing and Residence Life, posted an update to the Housing and Food Services webpage. 

“I want to assure you that OU Housing and Food Services will be open for the remainder of the fall semester through winter break as planned,” Maclin said in the update from Oct. 6. 

OU housing residents who stay off-campus for winter break can receive credit for their meal and housing plans. The university will credit housing and meal plans from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18. 

To receive credit for the housing and meal plans, students must accept the fall 2020 OU Housing/Meal contract amendment found on the housing portal. The final date to accept this amendment is Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Further steps for receiving credit, as well as additional information, can be found on the OU Housing and Services COVID-19 webpage

OU Parking Services is also offering a $30 parking credit for students who will not be on campus during the extended winter break.

“These are unprecedented times in our community,” Maclin said in the update. “Our hope is to provide continued support for students in all circumstances.” 

