OU, Norman health officials clarify possibility of false-negative COVID-19 test results

According to OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler and an article published by NPR, a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t necessarily mean a person has overcome the virus completely.
Bratzler said the type of test is a major determinant regarding the accuracy and wait time of a test result. He said the PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests are more accurate than the antigen tests.
“PCR tests are more sensitive than antigen tests,” Bratzler said. “They may be positive a bit earlier than the rapid antigen test.”
According to Bratzler, antigen tests have a “fairly high rate” of being falsely negative. According to a report by Harvard Health Publishing, the rate of false negative results can be “as high as 50 percent.”
“I always tell people, ‘If you think you were exposed, or if you have symptoms, and you get a negative antigen test, you may want to seek out a PCR test,’” Bratzler said. “They are more sensitive to the virus.”
In an email to The Daily, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said the campus made a decision to utilize the “gold standard” reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction test. The university has run about 15,000 administered tests for the OU community, according to Keith.
“A positive (RT-PCR) test has a very high specificity,” Keith said. “With all COVID-19 testing, there can be false negatives. The rapid antigen tests have a fairly high rate of false negative tests. False negative tests are possible with RT-PCR tests and usually occur if you do them too close to the time of exposure to an infected person.”
Bratzler said PCR tests rely on the amount of genetic material in order to be more accurate.
“(PCR tests) detect genetic material from the virus,” Bratzler said. “There has to be enough genetic material in your nasopharyngeal area or in your saliva for (COVID-19) to actually be detected.”
According to Brazler, it is more likely for a test to be positive five to seven days after exposure to someone infected with the virus.
“If you test before that and you get a negative test, you cannot be comfortable that you don’t have COVID-19,” Bratzler said.
Bratzler said testing too soon may result in a lack of detectable viral material needed to detect COVID-19
At OU’s Health Sciences Center, they follow this incubation period, allowing directly exposed students and employees to quarantine seven days before their COVID-19 test, Bratzler said.
In an interview with The Daily, Norman’s IMMY technical supervisor and OU alumni Dr. Scott Maddox said testing too early may result in a falsely negative test due to the lack of “viral load” of COVID-19 needed to qualify as detectable for an accurate test.
“The test will actually show a negative result even though the virus may be replicating inside the body,” Maddox said. “After a few days past exposure, if a new person gets infected, the viral load and viral shedding will usually increase above the limit of detection for the test, and then that person becomes positive.”
According to Maddox, a false-negative test due to early testing is “not uncommon.”
“Sometimes you will see someone who thinks they’ve become in contact with a positive patient, they will immediately be tested, but that initial test is negative,” Maddox said. “They then can retest a few days later, and then sometimes they have become positive at that point.”
Bratzler said although he suggests 14 days of quarantine after exposure, testing in that time is still necessary for contact tracing.
“Let’s say you have a roommate that tested positive, you’ve been around them every day, and you go get a test,” Bratzler said. “If your test comes back positive, then we’re going to contact trace you to see if you exposed anybody.”
According to Bratzler, wearing a mask is the most effective tool to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“As long as you’re wearing a mask, you dramatically reduce your risk of exposure to the virus,” Bratzler said. “For yourself, but more importantly, if you happen to be infected, you protect the people around you.”
