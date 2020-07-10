OU Norman Campus breaks record in research awards, grants

OU Norman campus has garnered a record $255.6 million in research awards and grants for FY2020, according to a Thursday press release.
FY2020’s mark shatters the FY2019 record of $218 million in grants. Per the release, OU researchers also submitted 981 proposals for a total of $635.3 million in funding requests, another record high.
“I’m just incredibly proud of the faculty, students and staff that made this happen,” Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU’s vice president for research and partnerships, said Friday in an interview with The Daily. “There's a tremendous commitment at the university to growing the scope, the scale and the impact of our research, and this is reflected in the fact that we had another record year this year.”
Díaz de la Rubia said 20 percent of OU’s awards for FY2020 came via NASA in order to fund the university’s Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory, which will be launched into space in 2023 to survey the concentration of greenhouse gases over North and South America.
According to Díaz de la Rubia, OU will also use the money to continue its weather research in partnership with the National Weather Service and the U.S. Department of Defense.
“We work very closely with the federal government on storm prediction and tornadoes and hurricanes, and so the science of that is very exciting,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “And we continue to be national leaders in that space as reflected in the funding that we get every year for that kind of research.”
OU also received a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation to be shared with Oklahoma State University. The grant will cover research on risks associated with land and water use for the next five years.
In addition to research on space and geography, Díaz de la Rubia said OU is looking to expand its research on COVID-19. While only one $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation will be put toward coronavirus research in FY2020 as of now, Díaz de la Rubia said his office has and will continue to seek grants related to COVID-19 in the coming months.
Díaz de la Rubia said his department’s next big project will focus on health disparities among indigenous people in Latin America. Díaz de la Rubia said OU has already built partnerships in Peru for research and he’s excited to see that research grow in FY2021.
Another big part of OU’s research in FY2021 and beyond will be in OU’s university-wide strategic plan, Díaz de la Rubia said.
“We have developed with President Harroz, a very robust strategic plan for the university that the Board of Regents has looked at and has given us feedback,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “That strategic plan has a strong research component and we're going to be focusing a lot of our attention on key strategic verticals … research areas like aerospace and defense, energy and environmental sustainability, life sciences and the future of healthcare and the dynamics of societal issues, and I am excited to see the progress that we make in this coming year.”
As OU continues to be rewarded for its high-level research, Díaz de la Rubia also said he’s glad to see his department conducting studies with national and global implications.
Furthermore, Díaz de la Rubia says it takes a team in order to achieve the goals his department has set for globally influential research.
“We're working very hard with the faculty, the Board of Regents, staff and students to have a robust strategic plan for the future so we can keep growing research — and most importantly is the real-world impact of the research that we do.” Díaz de la Rubia said. “And that requires ... what I call transdisciplinary teams of people working together. (That’s required) to have a real impact on the world or society. You have to move beyond the traditional academic boundaries, and come together across all these different academic disciplines from the social sciences, and the humanities to engineering and computer science (and) bring people together to really tackle these global challenges in a holistic manner, and that's the signature of our strategic plan and of the University of Oklahoma’s research impact.”
