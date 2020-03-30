OU Medicine will provide mobile emergency rooms to treat coronavirus patients

The OU Medical Center on March 27, 2019.

 provided by OU Medicine

OU Medicine is preparing mobile emergency rooms in an effort to safely and efficiently treat patients for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City will prepare mobile emergency rooms near the main emergency room entrance.

“We want to keep all patients, staff, and providers in our community safe, while at the same time closely monitoring and caring for those with respiratory illness,” said Rowdy Anthony, associate vice president for emergency and trauma services at the OU Medical Center, in the release. 

A national shortage of personal protection equipment like masks and gowns has made it more difficult to keep medical providers and staff safe. According to the release, using mobile emergency rooms will use less of these resources.

“Use of this system provides quick isolation of respiratory symptoms, and limits unnecessary contact with other at-risk patients, creating a safer environment for everyone,” Anthony said in the release. “Emergency room patients not suspected of COVID-19 symptoms are still evaluated by emergency medicine providers.” 

Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations, said Goddard Health Services has limited means to provide care. 

“The university health center does not have plans to create a mobile emergency room,” Keith said. “This type of program is beyond the scope of our ambulatory health care center.”

Currently, Goddard can provide care for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and are able to test those who meet specific criteria. OU Health Services issued a warning on its website, encouraging those with a fever and/or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to call the Nurse Line at 405-325-8732 prior to coming in. 

The website's message reads: “As of 3/16/20, OUHS has a limited capacity to test for COVID-19 in patients who meet selected criteria. We are not testing asymptomatic patients at this time.”

