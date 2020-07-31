OU Medicine to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing 7 days a week at Harold Hamm Diabetes Center

OU Medicine and the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing will begin expanded COVID-19 testing in the Oklahoma City area Aug. 3.
The testing, which previously took place at the Oklahoma Health Center campus, will be held in the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center parking lot and will be open seven days a week. The hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the Friday release.
Appointments for testing are required, per the release. Every person in the car must wear a mask, and tests are available for all ages, though young children must be able to remain in their seat during the test. Families can schedule concurrent appointments.
When patients arrive, they need to remain in their vehicles and go through a check-in site before receiving the nasal swab tests.
Samples will be processed at the OU Medicine CLIA-certified lab. If the test result is negative, the person tested will receive an email with their results. If it is positive, they will be contacted through a phone call, according to the release.
Those wanting to make an appointment can call 405-271-7774.
