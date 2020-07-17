You are the owner of this article.
OU Medicine receives Pandemic Acceleration and Activation Award for virtual care response

OU Medicine

The OU Medical Center.

 via University of Oklahoma

OU Medicine received the Pandemic Acceleration and Activation Award for their fast response and adaptability to virtual care during the pandemic.

According to a release, the award was presented from the national telehealth provider Amwell, recognizing OU Medicine for its ability to rapidly scale its virtual care program to meet unprecedented levels of demand and deliver care safely to those in need amid the pandemic. 

“Telehealth is serving an important role during this time of COVID-19 and OU Medicine lost no time in accelerating these services when the pandemic hit,” said Dr. John Zubialde, executive dean of the OU College of Medicine. “Our telehealth capability at OU Medicine allows us to provide care for our patients that is convenient for them no matter where they live in Oklahoma.”

The release said that pre-COVID-19, OU Medicine had a modest telehealth program in place that consisted of some primary care services, post-op visits and a virtual pain management clinic. 

“Since COVID-19, the health system’s virtual strategy has seen unprecedented acceleration,” the release said. “OU Medicine has built out its internal telehealth team, onboarded more than 800 providers across all specialties, and conducted more than 25,000 virtual visits since March.”

The release also said that Amwell hopes to work closely with OU Medicine in the future.

“OU Medicine rose to the challenge and quickly responded by onboarding hundreds of providers across a variety of specialties to ensure all patients could continue receiving the care they needed,” said Dr. Peter Antall, chief medical officer at Amwell. “We’re proud to partner with this innovative organization.” 

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

