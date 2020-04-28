OU Medicine amid coronavirus: Stephenson Cancer Center contributes to national COVID-19 data collection

OU’s cancer research and treatment center is aiding in clinical trials for the effect of COVID-19 on cancer patients.
Dr. Robert Mannel, director of the Stephenson Cancer Center, discussed on the OU Medicine YouTube channel how the Stephenson Cancer Center is aiding in studies about possible adverse effects of COVID-19 on cancer patients based on results from China and other locations with the virus.
Mannel said there are two clinical trials being overseen by the National Cancer Institute to determine if current or specific cancer patients have an increased risk for COVID-19, and what the adverse outcomes could be for cancer patients who contract COVID-19.
The NCI looks at resources like the Stephenson Cancer Center to perform these trials safely and effectively due to its research nurses, physicians, study coordinators, data managers and personnel who can safely and effectively track patients with high-quality data, Mannel said.
“The Stevenson Cancer Center is ranked No. 1 for the number of patients enrolled in clinical trials, so we have a long-standing history of working with this network,” Mannel said.
Mannel said the trials done through the NCI will take time. The first trial is a natural history test that involves monitoring trends and will take one to two years to fully conduct. The second test is a randomized control trial that will depend on how long it takes to enroll patients.
“The Stevenson Cancer Center is a natural place for these types of trials to be done,” Mannel said. “We've invested a lot of energy and effort. We've recruited the top people in the field to come here. And it's making a tremendous impact for the citizens of Oklahoma.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.