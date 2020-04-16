OU Medicine amid coronavirus: Pediatrics doctor discusses COVID-19 symptoms, precautions for kids

OU Medicine Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Morris Gessouroun spoke on the OU Medicine YouTube channel Thursday about when to worry about children’s symptoms and what precautions to take with the younger population.
COVID-19 symptoms — which commonly include fever, cough and respiratory distress — do not often overlap with allergy symptoms in children, Gessouroun said. The symptoms are common to flu symptoms, but the number of positive flu tests is low at this time.
Gessouroun said there are respiratory viruses that have symptoms similar to coronavirus symptoms, like cough, nasal stuffiness and fever, but those cases are also lower during this time of the year.
Individuals under 18 often show very little to no symptoms if they do contract COVID-19, Gessouroun said. There are no deaths in Oklahoma in this age group, and the rate of hospitalization is lower than for adults.
“That said, the children that are at greatest risk for needing hospitalization are those less than the age of one, and those that have significant pre-existing conditions,” Gessouroun said. “Particularly (children with) either immune suppression for things like a cancer diagnosis, or for heart disease or diabetes are among the ones that we are most concerned about.”
Gessouroun said that parents whose children have a fever that is not responsive to Tylenol or who are showing respiratory or significant dehydration issues should contact their care provider for further advice.
To protect children, parents should continue to practice social distancing and clean high frequency surfaces often, Gessouroun said.
Additionally, parents who rely on family members for child care should limit the number of people caring for the child and avoid individuals who are older or who have medical conditions that put them at risk, Gessouroun said.
