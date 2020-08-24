You are the owner of this article.
OU joins several other Big XII schools in becoming member of National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity

Union

Empty campus in front of the Oklahoma Memorial Union on the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine announced in a Monday email that OU has joined a career development and diversity group for faculty, postdocs and graduate students. 

According to the email, the university is now an institutional member of the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, a nationally recognized and independent organization that provides online development opportunities and mentorship resources. The group currently includes nine of the ten Big XII schools, including the University of Texas system and Oklahoma State University. 

As part of OU’s “continued mission to provide development opportunities and to strive toward our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion goals,” the membership is supported by the Provost’s Office, the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to the email. 

The NCFDD offers many professional development training and intensive mentoring programs that will complement resources available at the Center for Faculty Excellence. The email read that all faculty, postdocs and graduate students can access free resources including a Weekly Monday Motivator, access to multi-week courses and access to a member library that includes past webinar materials and readings. 

To initiate a free membership, community members must go to http://www.facultydiversity.org/join and choose their institution from the drop-down menu, according to the email. They can then select “Activate my Membership,” complete the registration form using a .edu email address and activate their account through an email to their institutional email. 

According to the email, if faculty, postdocs and graduate students have questions about the membership, they can email cfe@ou.edu, and if they have technical questions, they can email NCFDD at membership@facultydiversity.org.

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

