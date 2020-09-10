OU Jeannine Rainbolt School of Education launches fundraiser to aid education students' certification fees

OU’s Jeannine Rainbolt School of Education launched a fundraiser to help its students pay for teacher certification tests after OU’s funds to provide assistance were impacted by COVID-19.
Before graduation, students in the Jeannine Rainbolt School of Education have to pass a series of certification tests and a background check in order to graduate and to start teaching according to the Jeannine Rainbolt School of Education’s fundraiser page. These tests and background checks cost money, and the students are responsible for covering these costs.
There are five donation levels that go to provide different services: the $15 impact level fee, $35 registration fee, $59 criminal background check, $125 test registration fee, or $364 for the total cost. The school’s goal is to raise $4,000 to help relieve some of the financial stress of education students as they prepare to have their own classrooms.
“The pandemic has shown our society’s need for educators who can teach in person or virtually, with strong knowledge of subject matter and classroom management,” the Jeannine Rainbolt School of Education’s fundraiser page read.
This goal of $4,000 will enable the school to pay for 11 students to take the certification tests and have background checks done, with some money left over to help other students.
“$15, $35 or $59 may be all that's standing between a qualified pre-service teacher and their classroom full of students,” the Jeannine Rainbolt School of Education’s fundraiser page read.
The fundraiser ends Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. Donations can be made at OU’s Thousands Strong website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.