OU Interim Provost, Senior Vice President Jill Irvine stresses importance of community strength, unity following Election Day

votereg

OU graduate Destinee Dickson and Norman Mayor Breea Clark at a voter registration event in 2019.

 Photo provided by Oklahoma Votes

Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine encouraged OU faculty and instructors to prepare themselves and their classes for the post-election period.

Irvine said in an email to faculty and instructors that “while a presidential election always inspires a great deal of excitement and uncertainty,” this year’s events have increased individual and collective anxieties regarding Election Day, an event which has caused concern among citizens and feelings of vulnerability and risk for some communities.  

“(OU faculty and instructors) can help our students by being prepared ourselves to play a productive role in fostering empathy, dialogue and mutual respect in the classroom and outside of it,” Irvine said in the email. “And by reflecting our unswerving commitment to making OU a place of true belonging for all its members.”

According to the email, Irvine invited OU faculty and instructors to take “several actions” for the upcoming Election Day: participate — encouraging OU faculty to vote; prepare — using the tools offered by the Center of Faculty Excellence; and communicate — reaching out OU resources for self-care and to valuing the university work.

Regarding participation, Irvine said in the email those “who are able to engage” in voting should do so since it is “key” to U.S. democracy. She said she knows many instructors and faculty will join her in thanking the Carl Albert Center – whose students, faculty and staff registered students and provided information about voting centers — and she asks them to do their part and set “an example” for OU students.  

In terms of preparing, Irvine said in the email that “teaching in turbulent times can be challenging,” therefore OU faculty should be prepared for challenging conversations remotely or in person. Irvine said she acknowledges the “isolated circumstances” of many people due to COVID-19, but it is important to “strengthen the ties” that connect the OU community post-election day.

“Higher education is still the most important vehicle of opportunity and wellbeing for individuals, particularly those from historically marginalized communities. Research and creative activity truly do benefit our community and the wider world,” Irvine said in the email. “However you feel about the outcome of this election, I urge you to reach out to others ... and to be there for each other and for your students, always remembering the value of the work we do.”

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

