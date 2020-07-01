You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU instructor, Howard University professor host monthly Twitter discussion 'Ungrading Slow Chat'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ungrading logo

The logo for the "Ungrading: The Slow Chats" series to be held the first week of each month on Twitter, began in June 2020.

 Image provided by the Ungrading website

The week-long "Ungrading Slow Chat" will discuss approaches to teaching without grades starting Wednesday. 

According to its website, OU distance learning instructor Laura Gibbs and Howard University professor of English David Buck will host a discussion about ungrading on Twitter throughout the first week of each month. Each day, Gibbs and Buck will post a question on Twitter related to this month’s theme, “Practical Tips for Getting Started with Ungrading.” 

Each question will be titled Q1, Q2 and so on. Twitter users are able to respond by titling their answers A1, A2 and so on, and by including #UngradingSlowChat in their posts. 

Ungrading is a method of teaching that does not use the traditional letter grading scale. According to Gibbs, she created the monthly Ungrading Slow Chat series on Twitter in June in order to create a platform for people who were curious about ungrading. 

“We know people want to try new things, and Twitter's a great place where you can connect with other people,” Gibbs said. “So, one week a month, we're working really hard to ask questions, answer questions and get people connected.”

According to Gibbs, there are many approaches to ungrading, but the underlying principle is the same among educators who are interested in this nontraditional approach. 

“I would say the most general theme is that those of us who want to stop doing traditional grading — so ungrading — is that we don't want to rate, and we don't want to rank students,” Gibbs said. 

Gibbs said ungrading appealed to her because it takes away the stress of letter grades.

“Grades are fundamentally punitive, right?” Gibbs said. “… If you want to get a high grade, you’ll try to avoid making mistakes. The problem is, making mistakes is how you learn, right?” 

Gibbs said she values that her students reacted positively to her nontraditional methods. 

“As a teacher, it means so much when students can say, ‘I learned so much in this class and not having grades helped me learn, and not having grades reduced the stress so I could really focus on learning,’” Gibbs said. 

As a result of the pandemic, many universities switched to a pass/no pass grading scale. Gibbs said this has caused an increased interest in experimenting with ungrading. 

“Everybody realized that grading is stressful to start with, and in the pandemic, it's more stressful,” Gibbs said. “And we need to be trying to find ways to reduce stress.” 

Gibbs said she hopes the interest in ungrading will continue to grow.  

“I would love to see a switch to (pass/no pass) for general education courses at OU,” Gibbs said. “I think that would help us make better courses — I think students will learn more.”

Tags

Emmy is a professional writing and modern dance senior, and a news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments