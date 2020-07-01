OU instructor, Howard University professor host monthly Twitter discussion 'Ungrading Slow Chat'

The week-long "Ungrading Slow Chat" will discuss approaches to teaching without grades starting Wednesday.
According to its website, OU distance learning instructor Laura Gibbs and Howard University professor of English David Buck will host a discussion about ungrading on Twitter throughout the first week of each month. Each day, Gibbs and Buck will post a question on Twitter related to this month’s theme, “Practical Tips for Getting Started with Ungrading.”
Each question will be titled Q1, Q2 and so on. Twitter users are able to respond by titling their answers A1, A2 and so on, and by including #UngradingSlowChat in their posts.
Ungrading is a method of teaching that does not use the traditional letter grading scale. According to Gibbs, she created the monthly Ungrading Slow Chat series on Twitter in June in order to create a platform for people who were curious about ungrading.
“We know people want to try new things, and Twitter's a great place where you can connect with other people,” Gibbs said. “So, one week a month, we're working really hard to ask questions, answer questions and get people connected.”
According to Gibbs, there are many approaches to ungrading, but the underlying principle is the same among educators who are interested in this nontraditional approach.
“I would say the most general theme is that those of us who want to stop doing traditional grading — so ungrading — is that we don't want to rate, and we don't want to rank students,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said ungrading appealed to her because it takes away the stress of letter grades.
“Grades are fundamentally punitive, right?” Gibbs said. “… If you want to get a high grade, you’ll try to avoid making mistakes. The problem is, making mistakes is how you learn, right?”
Gibbs said she values that her students reacted positively to her nontraditional methods.
“As a teacher, it means so much when students can say, ‘I learned so much in this class and not having grades helped me learn, and not having grades reduced the stress so I could really focus on learning,’” Gibbs said.
As a result of the pandemic, many universities switched to a pass/no pass grading scale. Gibbs said this has caused an increased interest in experimenting with ungrading.
“Everybody realized that grading is stressful to start with, and in the pandemic, it's more stressful,” Gibbs said. “And we need to be trying to find ways to reduce stress.”
Gibbs said she hopes the interest in ungrading will continue to grow.
“I would love to see a switch to (pass/no pass) for general education courses at OU,” Gibbs said. “I think that would help us make better courses — I think students will learn more.”
