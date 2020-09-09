You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU installs PPE vending machines across Norman campus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
COVID PPE Vending Machine

A vending machine designed to dispense COVID-19 personal protective equipment, inside the Union on Sept. 3.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU will offer an easy way to get personal protective equipment for purchase through preexisting and newly-installed vending machines around campus. 

This equipment will help ensure the safety of OU’s students throughout this semester by mitigating the spread of COVID-19. 

Throughout campus, five PPE-specific vending machines were installed by Gilly Vending, which will also add PPE to 28 pre-existing vending machines. The five PPE-specific vending machines have been provided at no cost by the company. 

These new machines will work like any other automated vending machines on campus. They will include a PPE kit for $4.66, a KN95 mask for $7.99, gloves for $.75, cloth masks for $5.48 and alcohol wipes for $.75. These prices are subject to change. 

The five PPE-specific vending machines, along with adding PPE to the 28 pre-existing machines, are part of the Clean and Green Initiative. There is no cost to the university with any of these, “meaning it doesn’t reflect any budget,” said Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations in an email to The Daily. 

OU created a virtual map of the new PPE vending machine, available on the Public Health & Safety website.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments