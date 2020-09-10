OU Housing offers money, prizes to encourage voluntary COVID-19 testing

OU announced a new voluntary COVID-19 testing program last week to encourage students living on campus to get tested.
A release from OU Housing said the new program is free and appointment-based from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Testing started last Friday in Cate Center 3.
“This proactive measure will help intercept infections in our campus community,” the release said. “This voluntary testing program seeks to slow the spread of the virus further in our congregate housing.”
The release said the test is only available to OU students, and those in quarantine or isolation should not test at this time.
“Students living in OU housing are encouraged to participate in this voluntary, free testing program,” the release said. “This process uses a self-administered, less invasive anterior nasal swab test that collects specimens from the front of the nose.”
To further encourage students to get tested, the release also said those who do get tested will receive $5 in Sooner Sense credit and their names will be entered into drawings for other rewards.
“Students will receive an email within 24-48 hours of taking their test, notifying them that their results are available by logging into the CareEvolve portal,” the release said. “Those who receive a positive test will be provided guidance on isolation, contact tracing and instructional continuity.”
