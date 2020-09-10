You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Housing offers money, prizes to encourage voluntary COVID-19 testing

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Housing Covid Testing Sign (copy)

A sign is displayed outside of Cate 3 listing information for OU Housing resident testing Sept. 3.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU announced a new voluntary COVID-19 testing program last week to encourage students living on campus to get tested.

A release from OU Housing said the new program is free and appointment-based from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Testing started last Friday in Cate Center 3. 

“This proactive measure will help intercept infections in our campus community,” the release said. “This voluntary testing program seeks to slow the spread of the virus further in our congregate housing.”

The release said the test is only available to OU students, and those in quarantine or isolation should not test at this time.

“Students living in OU housing are encouraged to participate in this voluntary, free testing program,” the release said. “This process uses a self-administered, less invasive anterior nasal swab test that collects specimens from the front of the nose.”

To further encourage  students to get tested, the release also said those who do get tested will receive $5 in Sooner Sense credit and their names will be entered into drawings for other rewards.

“Students will receive an email within 24-48 hours of taking their test, notifying them that their results are available by logging into the CareEvolve portal,” the release said. “Those who receive a positive test will be provided guidance on isolation, contact tracing and instructional continuity.”

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments