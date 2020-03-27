OU Housing, Food Services postpones student housing move-out process, closes access to unapproved residents

OU Housing and Food Services announced yesterday it is postponing the move-out process for student housing and closing access for student housing to unapproved residents.
ShaRhonda Maclin, assistant dean of students and executive director of Housing and Residence life, said in a press release from Housing and Food Services the department is postponing move out from Adams, Couch and Walker Towers, David L. Boren Center and Durham and Headington Colleges until the beginning of May. The new policy is due to the City of Norman’s 21-day shelter-in-place order, which runs until April 14.
In the release, Maclin asked students not currently on campus to remain off-campus. Residents’ belongings will remain in their rooms until the university is able to resume the check-out process.
Maclin said in the release the postponement of the moveout process will not affect the previously issued refund information for residents in Adams, Couch and Walker Towers, David L. Boren Center, and Dunham and Headington Colleges. Refunds will be issued up to four weeks after the check-out process is complete.
Maclin said in the release that residents who remain in on-campus housing and some students receiving university-funded housing and food aid will not be eligible for a refund.
Excluding Cross, Kraettli and Traditions, card access to student housing will be turned off April 1 for unapproved residents. In the release, Maclin said the decision to close student housing to unapproved residents was made “to protect the health and safety of those students who need to remain in on-campus housing because of extenuating, special circumstances.”
To receive approval to remain in on-campus housing, residents must complete a special circumstance form by 5 p.m. today, March 27. According to the release, once residents complete the form, they will receive an email from Housing and Food Services with more information.
Those allowed to remain on campus are international students unable to travel home, residents for whom on-campus housing is their only home and permanent address — including graduate students, post-doctoral students, faculty and staff — and students who cannot travel home due to a severe health or safety risk, according to the release.
