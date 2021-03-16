OU Health to host virtual ceremony in remembrance of Oklahomans lost to COVID-19

OU Health will host a virtual ceremony of remembrance on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. on March 18 for Oklahomans who have died from COVID-19 over the past year.
According to an OU Health press release, March 18, 2020 is when the first Oklahoman died of COVID-19. OU Health will use this ceremony to acknowledge that first death and commemorate all lives lost since then.
“The pandemic experience has reminded us how much we need each other, and how faith anchors us through adversity,” Danny Cavett, OU Health director of pastoral care, who will be speaking at the event, said in the release. “It is appropriate to acknowledge the depth of our loss.”
The release said those with COVID-19-related deaths will be memorialized with the lighting of luminaries in front of the hospital’s new patient tower and water feature. Presenters at the ceremony will include interfaith clergy, physicians, and other frontline healthcare professionals, who will share their experiences from the pandemic.
“Paradoxically, one way we express our loss is by celebrating the life of each person we loved who is no longer with us,” Cavett said in the release. “There is healing in this process that helps us move forward with purpose and resolve.”
