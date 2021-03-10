You are the owner of this article.
OU Health to host community vaccination clinic Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
immyvaccine

Nurses administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Embassy Suites Conference Center. 

 Jonathan Kyncl, news reporter

OU Health is scheduling a dose 1 Pfizer vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Atrium of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, per a Wednesday press release from OU Health.

According to the release, the vaccine will be available to OU faculty, staff and students in Norman, along with family members of OU faculty and staff who are phases 1, 2 and 3 eligible. OU international students and non-residents are also eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

The session comes after the Oklahoma State Department of Health announcing Monday Phase 3 eligible Oklahomans can be vaccinated starting Tuesday

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

