OU Health to host community vaccination clinic Saturday

OU Health is scheduling a dose 1 Pfizer vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Atrium of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, per a Wednesday press release from OU Health.
According to the release, the vaccine will be available to OU faculty, staff and students in Norman, along with family members of OU faculty and staff who are phases 1, 2 and 3 eligible. OU international students and non-residents are also eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments are made on a first-come, first-served basis.
The session comes after the Oklahoma State Department of Health announcing Monday Phase 3 eligible Oklahomans can be vaccinated starting Tuesday.
