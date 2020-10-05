You are the owner of this article.
OU Health Services to offer drive-through flu clinics; stresses vaccination to prevent coinfection

Jenkins Parking Garage

Entrance to the Jenkins Parking Garage Dec. 3.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

OU Health Services announced Monday it is holding two drive-through flu clinics for the Norman campus at Jenkins Parking Garage on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

There will be no cost for students with valid student IDs or OU employees with a Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance card, according to a mass email sent Monday morning. OU students and employees can schedule appointments at the OU Health Connection website. Those who complete their paperwork in advance will be able to enter an express line. 

OU Health Services wrote in the email it is important to protect against the flu because the 2020-21 influenza season will coincide with the continued circulation of the SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus associated with COVID-19. It confirmed it is possible to get infected with COVID-19 and flu at the same time.  

OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler has also repeatedly urged the public to get vaccinated for the flu this year to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients simultaneously.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends every person of six months of age or older get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community. According to the CDC, influenza is highly contagious and results in thousands of hospitalizations in the United States each year. It recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October. 

