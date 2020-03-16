OU Health Services announces limited testing for coronavirus

OU Health Services has a limited number of coronavirus test kits and will only be testing specific individuals.
Health Services announced in a Twitter thread that only patients who meet a specific set of criteria will be allowed to be tested. Only individuals with symptoms pertaining specifically to COVID-19 — as determined by a Health Services employee — will be tested.
"Patients who have symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath will be made by an OUHS provider and will take into account relevant travel history, other medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID infection, and whether other causes for the symptoms have been excluded," OU Health Service said on Twitter.
An announcement regarding COVID testing: If you have fever and/or respiratory symptoms AND have had recent international travel or contact with an individual known to have the novel coronavirus call the Nurse Line at 405-325-8732 to get instructions before coming to OUHS.1/— OU Health Services (@OUHealthHut) March 16, 2020
Health Services also said anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in contact with an infected individual should call 405-325-8732 for instructions before going to OU Health Services.
