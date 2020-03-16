You are the owner of this article.
OU Health Services announces limited testing for coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU Health Services has a limited number of coronavirus test kits and will only be testing specific individuals. 

Health Services announced in a Twitter thread that only patients who meet a specific set of criteria will be allowed to be tested. Only individuals with symptoms pertaining specifically to COVID-19 — as determined by a Health Services employee — will be tested.

"Patients who have symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath will be made by an OUHS provider and will take into account relevant travel history, other medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID infection, and whether other causes for the symptoms have been excluded," OU Health Service said on Twitter. 

Health Services also said anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in contact with an infected individual should call 405-325-8732 for instructions before going to OU Health Services. 

