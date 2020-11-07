OU health officials implore community to 'be a big part of the solution' as Oklahoma's caseload rises, holidays approach

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler and Dr. Philip C. Mantor, professor of surgery and vice chair of operations at OU Medicine, said in a Friday update Oklahoma is experiencing its highest positive testing rate since the pandemic began.
Bratzler said this week has been a “real peak” in the pandemic, with 10,256 new cases being confirmed this week, and 103 Oklahomans dying from COVID-19.
“(One thing) that really jumped out at me was that we did see a reduction in testing last week, there were about 12,000 less tests done last week than there had been for the previous several weeks,” Bratzler said. “But the important thing I've noticed in the first four days of the week is that 12.6 percent of all of the tests that have been done have been positive, which is the highest positive rate I've seen since the start of the pandemic. “
He said this reduction can be explained by the ice storm and the lack of power that caused testing sites to close.
The number of hospitalizations has also increased, according to Bratzler. He said Oklahoma had more than 1,000 patients in the hospital in the past three days.
“We know the mortality rate from COVID-19 — particularly when you're sick enough to be hospitalized and in an ICU — is very high. And we're going to see more deaths in our state,” Bratzler said. “Several weeks ago, (the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) had predicted that Oklahoma would have up to 1,400 (cases) and 50 deaths by Thanksgiving. We're going to have that many deaths by next week. So clearly, the pandemic continues, we're not out of the woods by any means. We're seeing substantial community spread of the virus.”
Asked about the impacts of Tier 3 rules — which ban people from socializing with anyone outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting — Mantor said it is now recognized that the spread of COVID-19 is not happening in hospitals.
“It's not happening in doctor's offices, it's happening out in the communities,” Mantor said. “And so it depends on what the public does to try to protect themselves and us to prevent the spread of disease. That's the telling point of (if) our numbers (are) going up or not.”
Bratzler said it is quite likely the Tulsa region will see the same type of growth in cases as Oklahoma City and the metroplex.
Bratzler also commented on the exemption to normal state rules — which now allows public city council boards and commissions to meet virtually due to the pandemic — and its expiration which, according to the Tulsa World, will be either when Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s state of emergency ends or Nov. 15, whichever comes first.
“Any time you bring people together, indoors in a closed setting, you increase the risk of transmission of the virus,” Bratzler said. “So I'm hoping that, if we don’t see an extension of that exemption, the city council will do everything they can to promote physical distancing (and) require masks in those meetings. I know I've talked to a number of city councils that are looking at ways to spread out the (council members) and others so that they're not close to others.”
The doctors also talked about how rural counties have higher incidence rates than most urban counties in the state.
“There's no question that as cases go up in the communities, the percent positives in the rural areas are higher,” Mantor said. “Those patients that can't be taken care of in their local community hospital are looking for higher levels of care. So that will include both the surrounding areas (which) are Oklahoma City as well as Tulsa.”
Mantor said this will affect the Oklahoma community greatly as it impacts doctors' ability to care for patients who have the virus and also their ability to care for Oklahoma patients who have cancer, have had bad accidents, need trauma care or have heart disease.
Bratzler also talked about the relation between the flu and COVID-19.
He said there is satisfactory research from the southern hemisphere that has shown in countries that have broad mask mandates and have heavily promoted the influenza vaccination, the flu season was less severe because of many of the interventions being implemented against spreading COVID-19.
“Remember both the virus that causes COVID-19 and the influenza are both respiratory viruses that spread via droplets from one mouth to another,” Bratzler said. “So wearing a mask, physical distancing, enhanced sanitation, hand hygiene will prevent both diseases.”
Bratzler also said he thinks it is likely that some people are reinfected with COVID-19.
“The cases I know about had different sets of symptoms. Some have had less severe disease, and some have had more severe disease with the second episodes,” Bratzler said. “One thing that we know is that your antibody levels against COVID-19 tend to drop off relatively rapidly. So we don't know how long immunity may last.”
The doctors also said those in the health care and public health system are concerned about the upcoming holiday season and how people will follow safety measures.
“If you bring people who don’t live with you into your home, you increase your chance of getting the infection. Studies have shown that if you're in a household with somebody who's infected, you have a 40 to 60 percent chance of getting the infection yourself,” Braztler said. “Just remember that in households, most people don't wear masks. If the weather is nice — and sometimes it is in Oklahoma — do those activities outdoors if possible; separate, wear a mask when you're not eating, and you can reduce some of the risk of transmission.”
Mantor also talked about the stress impact on mental health professionals during the pandemic.
“I think those (who) are currently the nurses and physicians, respiratory therapists and all of those that are in ICU taking care of large numbers of critically ill patients (all) have a heightened level of concern,” Mantor said. “I think it's made more stressful by what's happening in the community. So it's the idea that we don't see an end — we only see an increase.”
Mantor said local hospitals, chief medical officers, CEOs and infectious disease specialists are all working together to provide the best care to patients.
“But being successful requires resources, and our resources are finite,” Mantor said. “We are trying to be creative and create new beds with our new bed tower, for example. So there are certainly things that we're doing as a medical community. But at some point, we've reached our limit, there's nothing else we could do. We can't create new beds, there's no other therapy that's come up, and until we have a vaccine that we know works, we are in a situation where it's a problem. So my message is that hospitals can't fix the pandemic, hospitals and doctors are not going to make the pandemic go away.”
The doctors said that, while a vaccine is not yet released, safety measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and hand-washing will help stop the pandemic.
“So, I will just implore you, we have to be a big part of the solution,” Mantor said. “Hospitals aren't fixing this pandemic, the community is who has to fix it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.