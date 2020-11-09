OU Graduate Student Senate sees concern amid shift to in-person meetings, unanimously passes four bills

The Graduate Student Senate saw four bills in its Sunday meeting and talked about the switch from their virtual meetings to in-person meetings in accordance with a state law.
The senate demonstrated concern about the likely shift from online meetings to in-person meetings. Senators said the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act does not allow for teleconferencing, and because OU is a public university that uses state funding, the meetings are required to be done in accordance with the act.
GSS chair Melissa Maxey said it’s frustrating not being able to be on Zoom anymore.
“Apparently, Zoom is completely off the table, which frustrates me. I'd be fine with doing that. But we're not allowed to by law,” Maxey said. “We're just going to have to figure out a way to work with this. First of all, a lot of people are not in the area right now because of COVID-19. And then once we go to Thanksgiving break, we are encouraging people at the university (and) students to go home or to stay there until they have to come back for the spring semester. So, this (law) kind of goes against that.”
Maxey reinforced the idea that the pandemic still continues, and that the senate is going to have to “figure out how to navigate all (of) this.”
A letter to the governor’s office in regards to the mandatory in-person meetings could be an effective way to change the policy, Maxey said. She said the letter format could also be edited to apply to those outside of SGA, as the revision could potentially affect the entire student body.
“If we all have to start meeting in person,” Maxey said, “it's more opportunity to spread the virus.”
Internal Affairs Committee Chair Dayten Israel presented the “2020-2021 Conoco Student Leadership Center Office Allocations”, a bill that assigns office spaces in the Conoco Student Leadership Center Office to different student groups.
“Because of COVID-19 and just some other things that are in the works, we're going to extend the allocations from last year to the various organizations throughout the remainder of this year until May 2021,” Israel said.
The senate also saw the “Auxiliary Allocation Act 7 and 8 of 2020-2021” in a block, which appropriates funds of SGA to some organizations such as BRASÔ, IAC, Black Graduate Student Association and Second Wind Ministries.
Communication Committee Senator Maria Shpeer presented the “An Act of Procedure Approving Virtual Conference / Research & Creative Exhibition,” a bill that awards virtual conference/research and creative exhibition grant awards to students for this semester. The total funds awarded were $11,042.98, according to the bill.
Recipients must claim their grants by Dec. 18 in the SGA Accounting Office.
All of the bills passed unanimously.
