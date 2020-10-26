OU Graduate Student Senate offers support of pass/no pass policy, discuss campaign platforms at Sunday meeting

The Graduate Student Senate welcomed SGA presidential and vice presidential candidates to discuss their campaign platforms and offered support of a university pass/no pass policy in its Sunday meeting.
The senate received the author of the pass/no pass resolution, SGA Undergraduate Student Congress University Policy Committee Chair Crispin South, and co-author, Congress Vice-Chair Malachi Bouch, to explain the resolution and reinforce its importance. The two presented the resolution at last week’s congress meeting, where it passed with a roll-call vote of 29-0-1.
Similarly to the congress meeting, South shared the concerns of OU students about the pandemic, financial insecurities and mental health issues to emphasize the importance of the establishment of the pass/no pass policy.
He also talked about proposed changes to the fall 2020 semester pass/no pass policy in relation to the spring 2020 semester policy.
“After talking with the faculty senate and studying the plans of other universities that are adopting pass/no pass policies, such as UC Irvine and USC, we've determined that it could be more harmful to students, especially undergraduate students in math and engineering courses, to allow (Ds) as passing grades,” South said. “This proposal calls for moving the threshold for a pass up to a C instead of a D. Other than that, we are advocating for the same policy as last semester.”
South explained the faculty senate expressed that professors had a major concern with allowing a D as a passing grade. He said professors believe a D shows students aren’t really ready to progress to the next level despite passing. The major concern is that allowing a D to be a passing grade would be overall more detrimental to “(students’) academic career.”
Bouch said adopting this policy is an opportunity for OU to be a leader in the nationwide community of universities, and in the Big 12. He said he and South participated in the Big 12 SGA conference last weekend, in which students from OSU, in conversations with other administrations, said they are waiting for OU to do something in regards to the policy.
“I'm hoping OU will be the first (to adopt the pass/no pass policy) (within the Big 12) and that will lead other universities to follow suit,” South said.
South believes the best way to adequately communicate and publicize the pass/no pass policy to students is coordinating with the provost’s office and communications office, sending an OU mass email and publishing it in The Daily, while also counting on professors to announce it to students.
“I think if it does not move forward tonight from GSS, then the Faculty Senate will probably look at that and say that it's not really worth continuing on,” South said. “That is my main concern, or that it will at the very least delay our conversations with them by about two weeks.”
South said the pass/no pass policy is optional like last semester.
The senate agreed on the importance of the resolution for the OU community. The resolution passed unanimously.
GSS chair Melissa Maxey thanked senators for their involvement with the pass/no pass resolution.
“Thank you all so much, honestly,” Maxey said. “I am truly happy that everybody is so involved. Even if it means that we're all stuck here for longer, this is important.”
The senate also welcomed candidates for SGA president and vice president to explain their campaign platforms.
Tavana Farzaneh, an economics junior, and Alex Gray, a public relations and women's and gender studies junior, said their platform can be defined in three words — feasibility, accessibility and transparency. The candidates hope to guide the expansion of student mental health and wellness resources, amplify the stories of OU students, and bring visible inclusiveness and unity to campus in SGA by updating the photos of students around campus to make OU campus “a visually inclusive space where students feel represented,” and creating an international student liaison position within their cabinet, among other things.
“We really do want to hear from as many students as possible and make our platform — and hopefully administration—as open and accessible and transparent as possible. So our slogan “our action” does ring true,” Farzaneh said. “The main goal of our campaign, our mission statement is to amplify student voices and ignite comprehensive change.”
Gray said they want to unify relationships between SGA branches.
“Tavana and I both have been in congress or in (the) cabinet for two years, and we've seen that there can be miscommunication with Congress and with the Senate between cabinets, and sometimes cabinet members don't even really know what Congress is doing or what the Senate is doing,” Gray said. “So, we really want there to be communication between all the branches, because we really need to work together to get the best things done on campus.”
Drew Brown, a communication senior, and Taylor Smail, an accounting, economics and MIS junior, explained that the idea of their campaign platform is students and administrators standing together as one for a more equitable future. The candidates plan to address mental health issues, assist students with financial hardships through the expansion of the Sooners Helping Sooners program, and establish a new career fair for international students, where the only employers who are welcome are those who actively sponsor and seek out international students.
“We hope to mandate education on international student-specific issues to advisors, counselors and administrators on campus,” Brown said. “(In) some recent conversations we've had, we've found out these international students will go to their advising appointment, or to their department head and they'll just be turned away or told ‘I don't know the answer to that’, and they'll just send them on a rabbit trail of different contacts that never amount to an answer.”
They said OU has a history of being reactive instead of proactive in response to negative events on campus.
“To reverse this sentiment, we hope to create a think tank that will house a weekly roundtable discussion of SGA legislation and the impacts that it will have on various groups on campus,” Brown said. “By bringing these individuals that are directly impacted by these pieces of legislation to the table we’re able to make more equitable legislation for all.”
Brown said “unwelcome changes” in Title IX regulations were made over the summer, as cases off campus and on study abroad trips are no longer required to be investigated by universities. The candidates said they vow to stand by OU's decision to continue representing these cases and advocating for the continued representation of all students on campus regardless of their backgrounds.
Easton Holloway, architectural engineering sophomore, and Diahn Citty, community health sophomore, said they worked hard to create a platform that encompasses all of the OU community.
“This is what we call the ‘#TrueExperience’. So our slogan is creating the true experience for all students here to you. And that stands for transparency, more unity, and equity,” Holloway said.
Some of their goals are creating a monthly newsletter with projects that have taken place within their executive cabinet, Congress and CAC; uniting SGA branches by creating a Congress and CAC Liaison to have a direct line of communication; creating an International Student Advisory Board to represent international students’ voices; reinstating the OU/Texas holiday for the fall 2021 semester; and working on increasing accessibility to mental health resources through SGA programs.
“We would like to be proactive instead of reactive whenever there is an incident on campus, because the next time is ‘when,’ not ‘if’,” Citty said.
The senate saw the “Farewell OrgSync Act of 2020” bill, which updates all SGA terms and uses of “OrgSync” to “Engage” in the SGA code annotated and bylaws. This bill was previously seen in congress and passed unanimously.
The senate also appointed Isaac Kabrick, Beau Lauffer and Joy Nath to the 2020-2021 SGA Election Board, and saw a bill appropriating SGA funds to the Asian American Student Association. All three bills passed the senate unanimously.
Internal Affairs committee chair Dayten Israel presented three bills.
The first bill presented was the “Executive Committee Empowerment Act”, a bill that amends the bylaws of GSS to clarify and broaden the scope of the powers of the executive committee. The second was the “Consistency in Law Act” bill, which provides a general grant of authority for a limited time to the GSS Internal Affairs Committee so it may establish clarity and consistency in the GSS bylaws.
Israel also presented the “Order of Succession Act,” a bill that amends the bylaws of GSS to provide a revised order of succession among the chairs of the GSS standing committees. These three bills also passed with unanimous consent.
