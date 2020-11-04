You are the owner of this article.
OU Goddard Health Services to offer free flu shots Wednesday in Jenkins Parking Garage

Jenkins Parking Garage

Jenkins Parking garage home to the Parking Services office Feb. 6.

 Ray Bahner / The Daily

OU Goddard Health Services is holding a free drive-thru flu shot clinic in the Jenkins parking garage until 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to a mass email, no appointment is necessary. Students will need to bring their OUID, and employees need their OU BCBS card. 

Clinic staff will use the Fluarix Quadrivalent Vaccine, which is used at all outreach clinics. For a high-dose or egg-free flu shot, community members can make an appointment with Goddard Health Center at 405-325-4441. 

The email reads the 2020-21 influenza season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s incredibly important for everyone to get the flu shot this year.

