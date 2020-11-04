OU Goddard Health Services to offer free flu shots Wednesday in Jenkins Parking Garage

OU Goddard Health Services is holding a free drive-thru flu shot clinic in the Jenkins parking garage until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a mass email, no appointment is necessary. Students will need to bring their OUID, and employees need their OU BCBS card.
Clinic staff will use the Fluarix Quadrivalent Vaccine, which is used at all outreach clinics. For a high-dose or egg-free flu shot, community members can make an appointment with Goddard Health Center at 405-325-4441.
The email reads the 2020-21 influenza season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s incredibly important for everyone to get the flu shot this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.