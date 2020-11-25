OU football: Sooners pause team activites, postpone West Virginia game to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19

No. 11 Oklahoma has paused team activities as its game against West Virginia has been postponed to Dec. 12, per a report from Stadium's Brett McMurphy later confirmed by the program.
Saturday’s Oklahoma at West Virginia game postponed & will be played Dec. 12. OU also has paused team activities. Sources told @Stadium the Sooners had discussions w/Big 12 about postponing last week’s game w/Oklahoma State, but ultimately decided to play that game— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2020
Saturday's game at West Virginia has been postponed and will be rescheduled to Dec. 12.https://t.co/x4UYQVny2p— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 25, 2020
The Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) are still scheduled to face Baylor on Dec. 5 in Norman. The OU men's basketball team also paused team activity and postponed two games Wednesday due to COVID-19.
The kickoff time for Oklahoma's rescheduled trip to West Virginia is yet to be determined.
