You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners pause team activites, postpone West Virginia game to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU player

An OU player walks with their helmet off after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

No. 11 Oklahoma has paused team activities as its game against West Virginia has been postponed to Dec. 12, per a report from Stadium's Brett McMurphy later confirmed by the program.

The Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) are still scheduled to face Baylor on Dec. 5 in Norman. The OU men's basketball team also paused team activity and postponed two games Wednesday due to COVID-19.

The kickoff time for Oklahoma's rescheduled trip to West Virginia is yet to be determined.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments