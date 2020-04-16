You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to compete in ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament for charity

Marquise Brown

Former Sooner Marquise Brown during OU Pro Day on Mar. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former OU and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is set to compete in the ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament for charity from April 20-26.

The event is being organized by ESPN, amateur esports platform Play VS and esports facility network Nerd Street Gamers and will begin with a bracket reveal show at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, April 19 on ESPN 2.

From there, matches will move to ESPN digital and social platforms such as ESPN Esports Twitch and YouTube, ESPN Twitter and the ESPN app and air at 11 a.m. CT each day beginning Monday April 20. The tournament championship will air on ESPN 2 on April 26.

Other notable celebrities competing in the tournament include rapper and hip hop artist Snoop Dogg, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and ESPN television host Katie Nolan.

Should Brown be crowned champion, a donation will be made to Feeding America in his name in an effort to assist those in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

