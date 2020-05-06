You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Big 12 Media Days reportedly to be done virtually amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bob Bowlsby

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks at the Big 12 Media Days on July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Big 12 Media Days, which were originally scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and 21, will be done virtually, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News' Chuck Carlton. 

The Big 12 is the first Power 5 conference to move media days to the virtual format. The only other conference to do so thus far is the Mountain West, which announced their transition to virtual on April 29. 

"Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering," Big 12 spokesperson Bob Burda told Carlton.

Last year, Oklahoma players CeeDee Lamb, Creed Humphrey, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore spoke at media day, along with head coach Lincoln Riley.

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments