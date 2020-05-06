OU football: Big 12 Media Days reportedly to be done virtually amid coronavirus pandemic

Big 12 Media Days, which were originally scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and 21, will be done virtually, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News' Chuck Carlton.
Big 12 football media days are the latest cancellation of the coronavirus. Conf. coaches and ADs decide to go virtual at a meeting today. Was scheduled for July 20-21 at AT&T Stadium.— Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) May 6, 2020
The Big 12 is the first Power 5 conference to move media days to the virtual format. The only other conference to do so thus far is the Mountain West, which announced their transition to virtual on April 29.
"Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering," Big 12 spokesperson Bob Burda told Carlton.
Last year, Oklahoma players CeeDee Lamb, Creed Humphrey, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore spoke at media day, along with head coach Lincoln Riley.
