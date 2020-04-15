OU football: Baker Mayfield promotes sales of new Browns jerseys for 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' fund

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to social media on Wednesday to promote the sales of new Browns jerseys, the proceeds of which will go toward the team's "Hats Off to Our Heroes" fund.
On Twitter, Mayfield encouraged fans to purchase new Browns jerseys that the organization released on Wednesday. Jersey sales will benefit healthcare workers, first responders and educators who are under strain during the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re here! New unis are 🔥🔥🔥! What do you think? Comment below & tag your @Browns tailgating crew. All proceeds from jersey sales go to benefit the Browns “Hats off to our Heroes” fund, which will aid health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals...— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 15, 2020
Mayfield also unboxed some of the new Browns gear on Instagram while voicing his pleasure for the fresh threads.
In the midst of a crisis, Mayfield's philanthropy efforts continue to grow. In March the former Heisman Trophy winner donated more than 11,500 meals to Coronavirus relief in Norman and Cleveland, while also giving $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
The No.1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has thrown for 7,552 yards and 49 touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland.
