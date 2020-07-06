OU Food Pantry launches online ordering tool with quick, confidential user registration

The OU Food Pantry announced new software allowing online shopping for students, faculty and staff.
ENGAGE, the new program, was announced on July 1 via a Tweet.
Today the University launched their new software called ENGAGE. You can find a link to our online shopping form here: https://t.co/5T5jx8u0tx and on our website (https://t.co/NYFQNxj4vZ).— OU Food Pantry (@OUFoodPantry) July 1, 2020
On its site, the OU Food Pantry lists instructions on how to use ENGAGE.
“Pantry users are required to complete a quick and confidential one-time registration form in ENGAGE,” the website said. “Users will complete an online shopping form by Tuesday at 10 a.m. during each week they need to utilize pantry services.”
The site said users should prepare to pick up their food box during the hours of operation at the OU Food Pantry, which are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
After creating an account for ENGAGE, users have the option for the following: One breakfast or sandwich item, one grains or ramen item, one pasta or boxed good item, a soup or protein item, both a fruit and vegetable item and a miscellaneous item varying from condiments to crackers to chocolate pudding.
Options for white milk and household items such as soaps, women's hygiene products and shaving supplies are also on the shopping form.
At the end of the list, there is a prompt for those unable to make the hours of operation for the OU Food Pantry to request delivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.