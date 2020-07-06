You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Food Pantry launches online ordering tool with quick, confidential user registration

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Food Pantry

The OU Food Pantry on OU's campus March 30.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU Food Pantry announced new software allowing online shopping for students, faculty and staff.

ENGAGE, the new program, was announced on July 1 via a Tweet.

On its site, the OU Food Pantry lists instructions on how to use ENGAGE. 

“Pantry users are required to complete a quick and confidential one-time registration form in ENGAGE,” the website said. “Users will complete an online shopping form by Tuesday at 10 a.m. during each week they need to utilize pantry services.”

The site said users should prepare to pick up their food box during the hours of operation at the OU Food Pantry, which are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

After creating an account for ENGAGE, users have the option for the following: One breakfast or sandwich item, one grains or ramen item, one pasta or boxed good item, a soup or protein item, both a fruit and vegetable item and a miscellaneous item varying from condiments to crackers to chocolate pudding.

Options for white milk and household items such as soaps, women's hygiene products and shaving supplies are also on the shopping form.

At the end of the list, there is a prompt for those unable to make the hours of operation for the OU Food Pantry to request delivery.

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments