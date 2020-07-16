OU Faculty Senate Executive Committee calls for greater fall class flexibility in statement; university responds

The OU Faculty Senate Executive Committee released a statement yesterday calling for greater class flexibility in the fall for students, faculty and staff.
The Faculty Senate statement, written by chair Amy Bradshaw, said the following:
The number of COVID-19 cases in Norman, Cleveland County, and the state of Oklahoma are rising dramatically. The University of Oklahoma created the Safe and Resilient (SAR) plan for returning to largely in-person instruction in Fall 2020 based on the strong preference expressed by parents and students for in-person instruction. We understand that there is an ongoing high-stakes balancing act necessary as we try to mitigate a financial crisis during this pandemic, while keeping everyone in the OU community safe and maintaining excellence in our instructional practices. However, given the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and Texas, we cannot prioritize finances ahead of faculty, student, and staff health. Further, the desire of students for primarily in-person instruction may not take into account that the safety precautions required for in-person instruction may foreclose the kinds of interactions that make a meaningful and optimal classroom experience, while still putting faculty and students at risk of exposure.
According to the statement, Executive Committee members believe an instructor shouldn’t need to disclose personal or medical information in order to teach online. The statement also said any instructor should be allowed to teach online because of the COVID-19 risk to themselves, a household member or someone they care for.
“An outbreak among faculty will surely result in serious illnesses, and likely deaths,” Bradshaw said in the statement.
The statement said departments should also be able to allow faculty members who think it “pedagogically necessary” to move their class online in the fall to do so. Instructors might find it “infeasible” to use pedagogies designed for traditional in-person learning with current restrictions on in-person interaction.
Finally, committee members said they believe whether a class starts in person, as a hybrid or fully online, all teaching faculty must be prepared to return to fully-online learning in the case of another campus shutdown, according to the statement.
A petition created by OU Workers United lists proposals similar to those listed in the Faculty Senate statement, including allowing instructors to choose whether they want to teach online or in person, allowing students to choose whether they take classes online or in person and ensuring that no OU community member will be required to disclose their or their family’s personal medical conditions in order to be able to teach, work or learn remotely.
The petition currently has over 1800 signatures and has been sent to top university administrators, including OU President Joseph Harroz, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Conrad.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a statement emailed to The Daily that university administrators are “appreciative and understanding” of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee’s stance on the Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan.
“The flexible teaching guidelines distributed by the Office of the Provost on July 7 outline the steps for faculty to request flexibility in their mode of teaching,” Keith said in the statement. “To date, department chairs, deans and the Office of the Provost have worked diligently to review and consider those requests, exercising discretion, to the extent practical, to meet instructional faculty’s and graduate teaching assistants’ wishes to modify their mode of teaching.”
In a July 9 statement, a OU Workers United representative said the flexible teaching guidelines don’t satisfy the requests outlined in their petition, although they appreciated administrators’ willingness to adapt plans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The representative added the guidelines don’t address the need for staff members and students to choose to work and study remotely.
“We regret that the changes introduced yesterday do not satisfy the requests stated in the petition, which has been signed by more than 1650 faculty, staff members, students, alumni and members of the community,” the representative said in the statement. “In particular, it is troubling that the only substantial change to university policy appears to place the responsibility of deciding which faculty members will teach online in the hands of individual department chairs, who are also charged with maintaining a ratio of at least 60 (percent) of class sections meeting face-to-face. This move serves to divide faculty, pitting various people’s needs against one another, and does not address the public health concerns inherent in holding face-to-face class meetings.”
