You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Extended Campus instructors' study finds workers value leaders' communication, caring, solutions amid COVID-19

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU faculty members released findings Thursday from a study on employers meeting workers' needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, “Leadership During the COVID-19 Crisis — The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” was done by OU Extended Campus Organizational Leadership instructors Leslie A. Miller, Michael Zia Mian and Ruby A. Daniels. 

According to the website, the study surveyed approximately 1,000 employees from 22 industries regarding what steps their employers are taking during the pandemic to ensure their safety and well-being in the workplace.

The results of the study showed employees value communication, listening and the ability to create solutions from their leaders. 

The study found 60 percent of employees thought their employers were doing a good or excellent job of addressing concerns, but many said their employers didn’t do enough to show they care, and more than 40 percent said their employers failed to listen or show care when employees expressed concerns. 

“During a crisis, leaders must be strong role models for their workforce,” Mian said on the website. “Employees are always listening and watching. The empathy and compassion shown to them sets the standards for how they will treat each other and how committed they will be to carrying the organization’s plan.”

Daniels, an international business and research consultant, said workers need to show their employers understanding in these situations, as they are also going through the pandemic. 

“Employees must remember managers need empathy and compassion, too,” Daniels said on the website. “Leaders also work long hours and are concerned about their health and well-being, so it’s important for everyone to remember it’s a two-way street.”

Tags

news reporter

Jordan Hayden is a journalism junior serving as a news reporter and copy editor at The Daily. Previously she served as the fall 2018 and spring 2019 assistant engagement editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments