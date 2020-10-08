OU dental researcher outlines unforeseen dental problems amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to an OU dental researcher, the COVID-19 pandemic may also be affecting people’s dental hygiene negatively.
Dr. Roman Garcia, a general dentist and clinical instructor at the OU Children's Physicians Family Dentistry Clinic, said bruxism — or clenching and grinding of teeth “due to stress” — may be even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video interview with OU Medicine, Garcia said one should inform their dentist if they catch themselves grinding in order to “help your teeth.”
“A lot of times individuals will notice one side of their jaw is more sore than the other,” Garcia said. “A lot of times you’ll notice that you have a lot of headaches, perhaps throughout the day. It’s very common to have what’s called TMJ or TMD — temporomandibular joint pain. Those are things you definitely want to discuss with your dentist and make sure nothing else is going on.”
Garcia described damage to the enamel by bruxing as having “lasting effects.” He said excessive grinding may lead to exposing the inner layer, or the dentin, damaging restoration or fillings. In extreme cases, it can cause hairline fractures and cracks in the teeth.
Garcia said common treatments include a night guard or an occlusal guard, and various methods to relax throughout the day. He also said one should try a sports guard, found in most sports stores, if unable to visit the dentist.
Citing bad breath tied to frequent mask wearing, Garcia said to make sure one's dental hygiene is “as best as it can be.”
“You want to make sure that you’re brushing at least twice a day,” Garcia said. “We recommend brushing in the morning and brushing before bed.”
Garcia said toothbrushes should be switched out every three months and right after getting over any type of illness.
Garcia said it’s important for people to make sure their dentist’s office is following the recommended CDC and American Dental Association guidelines regarding COVID-19. According to Garcia, his clinic utilizes N-95 masks with level three surgical masks on top as well as eye protection, face shields, head coverings, and a full gown and gloves.
Addressing the financial burden for some individuals regarding dental care, Garcia said the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy hosts an event every year offering free dental services.
