OU Dean Scott Fritzen announces OU's involvement in amicus brief responding to recent ICE decision

OU David L. Boren College of International Studies Dean Scott Fritzen announced OU’s involvement in an amicus brief responding to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s latest decision.
In a Friday evening email, Fritzen — who also serves as the International Student Response Task Force chair — said OU has partnered with the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration to join 180 colleges and universities in the amicus brief. The brief was filed in support of Harvard University and MIT’s legal complaint against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The email comes after many of OU’s international students called for a stronger response to ICE restrictions, citing a lack of important details in a statement from OU President Joseph Harroz and Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine released Wednesday, among other concerns.
ICE’s latest guidance, according to Fritzen’s email, “effectively implements a ban on international students enrolled exclusively in online courses as a result of COVID-19.”
“This act serves as a first step in the important work that lies ahead for us as we continue to advocate for our international students,” Fritzen said in the email.
In the email, Fritzen also disclosed details of the International Student Response Task Force, which was announced by Harroz and Irvine Wednesday evening. According to the Wednesday email, the task force was created to assess circumstances relating to the guidelines and discuss ways to “support and aggressively advocate for our international students.”
The task force will consist of university-wide participants from multiple colleges on the Norman campus, as well as representatives from the Division of Student Affairs, International Student Services, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office of the Provost and Government Affairs, according to Fritzen’s email. The group will “engage actively” with a student advisory group to the task force, with participation across OU’s three campuses.
According to the email, Irvine has charged the task force with:
Advocating for international students with state and federal partners, specifically to push for reconsideration of the proposed visa changes
Planning academic responses that will ensure international students are in compliance with visa regulations, whether the proposed changes are made or not
Monitoring and recommending “effective university responses” to issues that may affect international students during the pandemic, including housing and food insecurity, bursar bills, employment and mental health
Engaging in “regular dialogue” with international students and other community members to understand and respond to concerns and provide the OU community with up-to-date information
Taking “immediate actions where possible” and making “timely recommendations” to OU administrators on all of the above
“Once again, thank you to all those who have expressed tremendous support for our international student community,” Fritzen said. “We will keep you regularly informed regarding further developments in this advocacy effort and other practical measures that are already being taken across our university.”
