OU dashboard reports 50 additional coronavirus cases since Aug. 25

OU updated its COVID-19 dashboard Sunday afternoon, revealing the total number of positive tests at Goddard Health Center has doubled since Aug. 25.
The university first unveiled its COVID-19 dashboard Friday afternoon. At the time, Goddard reported 41 positive tests between Aug. 10 and Aug. 25.
Fifty cases were reported by Goddard in the updated information, with 12 positives reported on Aug. 26, 23 positives on Aug. 27 and 15 positives on Aug. 28. This data comes two days after the dashboard's initial release on Friday.
Aug. 27 saw the highest percentage of positive cases recorded by Goddard. Of the 103 tests performed that day, 23.30 percent of the tests were positive.
Since the original report, 118 additional community members have entered self-isolation, bringing the total to 253, including 231 students. Of those in self-isolation, 82 are isolating due to a positive test and 120 are isolating due to exposure to COVID-19, according to the university dashboard.
The dashboard can be viewed here, and will be updated daily. It is currently unclear why cases between Aug. 25 - Aug. 28 were not reported when the dashboard was released Aug. 28, but The Daily reached out to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith at 4:30 p.m. who stated she would get to the information tomorrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.