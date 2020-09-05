OU dashboard reports 25 more positive COVID-19 cases

Twenty-five positive COVID-19 test results in the OU community were reported Sept. 3, according to a Saturday evening university dashboard update.
According to the dashboard, those 25 positive test results amounted to a positive test rate of slightly less than 20 percent. Goddard Health Center administered 127 tests Sept. 3, according to the dashboard.
This newest update comes after 61 positive test results from Sept. 2 were reflected on the dashboard Friday afternoon — the highest daily number of cases reported on campus so far. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 data for Saturday, 226 positive cases were reported in Cleveland County, and 196 cases were reported in Norman — both also record one-day highs since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Sept. 4, 360 OU community members are in either self-isolation or quarantine, 342 of which are students. According to the dashboard, 156 individuals are in isolation or quarantine because of a positive test result, and 205 community members are in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure through a household member or by other means.
