OU Daily moves to remote operations due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

In an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and comply with the advice of health care professionals, The Daily has made several major changes to our operations for the remainder of the semester.
Most notably, The Daily will not produce a physical newspaper every Monday morning for the rest of the semester. Additionally, we’ve asked all of our employees to work from home for the remainder of the semester, a move we implemented on March 12. However, we remain committed to continuing our ongoing coverage of the coronavirus and all the ways it impacts the OU and Norman communities on our website and via our social media channels.
These decisions were not made lightly, but reflect a desire on the part of our organization to listen to health care professionals and do our part to help stem the tide of this ongoing pandemic.
The nature of our weekly print publication makes it difficult for us to complete it regularly without our employees accessing our newsroom and potentially seeing one another face-to-face. Additionally, given the fact that the university has canceled all in-person classes and asked employees to telecommute as much as possible, there will be significantly fewer individuals on campus who will be able to pick up and read our paper. The Daily still plans to produce our summer edition of the Crimson Quarterly magazine, to be completed in late April, which we will also make available in an online format for our readers.
Fortunately, we have the opportunity to fully continue our coverage online while also allowing our employees to safely self-isolate. In the past five years, The Daily has shifted much of our focus from our print product to our online product. As of now, we’ve asked all of our employees to continue their work as doggedly and ambitiously as they would have before, while reconciling their realities as community members and students, in order to continue bringing valuable information to our readers.
As of right now, these changes are in effect only for the remainder of this semester.
We understand these shifts could potentially present difficulties for not only our employees, but also for our readers. We will do everything within our power to mitigate these difficulties and continue our coverage. Readers can access our coverage online all day, every day at oudaily.com. If you have any tips or questions, you can submit them here.
Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this pandemic in our community and across the world.
