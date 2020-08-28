OU releases COVID-19 dashboard, 41 positive cases recorded by Goddard since Aug. 10

The university unveiled its COVID-19 dashboard Friday evening, which showed 41 positive cases were recorded between Aug. 10 and Aug. 25.
OU joined several other Big XII institutions, including the University of Texas and Texas Christian University, in providing statistics of COVID-19 cases at the university. Data on community members in isolation housing, their reason for isolating, percent of positive tests and data for Cleveland County, Norman and Oklahoma are also available.
The dashboard notes that students, faculty and staff who choose to have their tests done off-campus in Cleveland County will not be represented in the data for Goddard Health Services, and will instead appear in the provided data on Cleveland County, Norman and Oklahoma.
All tests performed by Goddard Health Services, regardless of the address provided by the student or faculty member, will be tracked on the university dashboard.
The dashboard will be updated daily with the positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test results from Goddard Health Center, self-reported positive PCR results submitted to Goddard and Cleveland County and regional area statistics, according to university spokesperson Kesha Keith.
OU is neither conducting nor tracking rapid antigen tests, due to the state health department reporting those results as “probable cases” rather than confirmed cases.
To ensure medical information goes directly to the student and to appropriately track campus cases, Goddard staff is encouraging students to provide local addresses.
Regardless of where a student lives, the university is encouraging students to notify Goddard if they test positive for COVID-19 so Goddard can then conduct contact tracing in partnership with the Cleveland County Health Department, Keith said.
In a Friday afternoon email from Interim Provost Jill Irvine to OU faculty, Irvine wrote "Students who choose to have their tests done through an off-campus source in Cleveland County will still come to the attention of Goddard in the event that they have a positive result."
However, Keith had previously said students would be counted in both Goddard and Cleveland County data only if they self-reported the positive result from an outside lab to Goddard. In an email to The Daily, Keith wrote the university is asking any community members who test positive outside of Goddard to self-report their positive result to Goddard.
The Norman Transcript previously reported that OU will not specifically be tracking positive cases from Greek housing, however, Keith said if a Greek student tests positive at Goddard or tests positive on a PCR test and uses their Cleveland County Greek house address, they will be tracked on the dashboard.
Isolation housing numbers will not be tracked as of now, with most students expected to isolate off-campus, Keith said. There are approximately 300 rooms available for students to isolate on campus, and local hotels will be used if more rooms are needed.
There are 135 OU community members in self-isolation, including 109 students.
This post was updated at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 28 to include further information from the university dashboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.