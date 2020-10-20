You are the owner of this article.
OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 8 new cases on Norman campus, city surpasses 4,000 total cases

COVID kids (copy) (copy)

Graphic of people wearing masks.

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

The OU COVID-19 dashboard was updated to show eight new cases on the Norman campus between Oct. 13 and 16.

According to the dashboard, as of Oct. 19, there are 305 individuals in isolation or quarantine. Of those 305, 161 were exposed to COVID-19, 59 tested positive — which is down from 87 on Oct. 3 — 47 were exposed within their household and 38 had symptoms.

The dashboard also shows 140 OU Housing tests administered between Oct. 13 and 16, with four students testing positive. Goddard administered 196 tests between Oct. 13 and 16 with a positive test rate of about 4 percent.

The city of Norman reported 68 new cases Oct. 20, raising the total cases in Norman to 4,039. The city also reached a total of 43 deaths.

