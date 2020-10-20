OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 8 new cases on Norman campus, city surpasses 4,000 total cases

The OU COVID-19 dashboard was updated to show eight new cases on the Norman campus between Oct. 13 and 16.
According to the dashboard, as of Oct. 19, there are 305 individuals in isolation or quarantine. Of those 305, 161 were exposed to COVID-19, 59 tested positive — which is down from 87 on Oct. 3 — 47 were exposed within their household and 38 had symptoms.
The dashboard also shows 140 OU Housing tests administered between Oct. 13 and 16, with four students testing positive. Goddard administered 196 tests between Oct. 13 and 16 with a positive test rate of about 4 percent.
The city of Norman reported 68 new cases Oct. 20, raising the total cases in Norman to 4,039. The city also reached a total of 43 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.