OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 516 community members in quarantine or isolation while cases statewide continue to spike

OU’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported nine new positive cases from Goddard Health Services as of Nov. 13.

Goddard staff tested 88 people last Friday, resulting in a 10.23 percent positivity rate. 

There are currently 516 community members in isolation or quarantine as of Monday. Out of the 516, 425 are students, 71 are staff and 20 are faculty. Of those, 250  of the 516 are quarantined because of exposure, 130 are positive tests, 86 are for household exposure and 50 are symptomatic. 

As of Nov. 13, OU Housing tested 71 people, and one of those was positive. 

Oklahoma reported 1,621 positive cases as of Tuesday, contributing to the overall 158,478 cases statewide since the pandemic started. 

Cleveland County reported 73 positive cases as of Tuesday, contributing to the overall 10,709 positive cases since the pandemic started. 

Norman reported 30 positive cases as of Tuesday, contributing to the city’s total cases of 5,566 since the pandemic started.

