OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 339 community members in self-isolation, quarantine

The OU COVID-19 dashboard has been updated, displaying 11 new positive cases from the Goddard Health Center and seven positive cases in OU Housing between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

Out of 126 tests conducted in OU Housing from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, seven residents tested positive. This number only reflects positive tests done on-site in OU Housing, the dashboard reports. The Goddard Health Center performed 144 tests from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4,  tallying 11 positive cases.

There are currently 339 individuals in quarantine as of Nov. 5, with 272 students, 53 staff and 14 faculty, according to the dashboard. Out of those in quarantine, 88 tested positive, 61 were exposed in their households, 40 had symptoms and 150 were considered exposed to COVID-19.

The city of Norman COVID-19 dashboard shows 252 new cases since Nov. 1, with 99 new cases on Nov. 5 alone. The cumulative number of cases in Norman has now reached 4,713, with an estimated 497 active cases, 4,156 recovered cases and 60 deaths.

On Nov. 5, Oklahoma reached the highest number of new daily cases at 2,101, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 executive order reports. Since Nov. 1, the number of state's daily caseload has hovered over 1,000. Currently, there are 16,765 active cases in the state of Oklahoma.

