OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 274 community members in self-isolation, quarantine; 951 receive first vaccine dose

The OU COVID-19 dashboard reported 19 positive COVID-19 cases from Feb. 8-11.
According to the dashboard, nine positive tests were reported Feb. 8, three Feb. 9, seven Feb. 10 and none Feb. 11, with 159 total tests administered. All data is indicative of test results from OU Health Services, which includes tests conducted at Goddard Health Services on the Norman Campus.
There are 274 campus community members in self-isolation or quarantine as of Feb. 11, according to the dashboard. Of the isolated or quarantined individuals, 27 displayed symptoms, 110 had self-reported positive tests, 98 had household exposure and 39 were exposed by other means.
Since the beginning of the university’s vaccine rollout, 951 first doses and 662 second doses have been provided to eligible campus community members — including first responders, medical personnel, and faculty, staff and students aged 65 or older, according to the dashboard. The university is currently focusing on administering second doses to eligible populations, the university vaccine dashboard read.
Vaccinations are currently being conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith. She said in an email the university does not currently plan to release its available number of doses.
According to a Friday afternoon university vaccine update, the OU College of Pharmacy, the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing and the College of Medicine will supply a group of students trained to administer vaccines at Goddard Health Center. Once Goddard receives "regular, large" vaccine quantities, OU Health Services will host large-scale vaccination clinics, and information will be emailed to eligible populations.
