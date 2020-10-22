OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 273 community members in self-isolation, lower positive cases reported

OU updated its dashboard, showing no positive COVID-19 tests in OU Housing out of the 96 tests it conducted between Oct. 17-20, and two positive tests from Goddard Health Services from 85 tests.
OU Housing has seen a significant decrease in positive cases during October compared to cases in September.
The positive cases seen on OU’s dashboard only reflect tests that were conducted at Goddard Health Center.
As of Oct. 21, 273 individuals are in self-isolation or quarantine, according to the dashboard. Thirty-eight of these cases are staff, eight are faculty and 222 are students. Of these individuals, 143 are in quarantine due to exposure, 53 due to positive tests, 32 due to symptoms and 45 because of household exposure.
As of Oct. 22, Oklahoma has seen 1,628 new positive cases — the highest number of new cases in a day this month. The City of Norman dashboard shows 56 new cases as of Oct. 22, making it the third highest day in October next to the highest day, Oct. 20 and the second highest day Oct. 10.
