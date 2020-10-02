OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 260 community members in self-isolation, quarantine

OU updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to reflect ten new cases on the Norman campus between Monday and Wednesday.
According to the dashboard, between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30, Goddard Health Services recorded two new cases on Monday, five on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. As of Thursday, 260 students, faculty and staff are in isolation.
The dashboard read that of those in isolation, 52 have a positive COVID-19 test result, as of Oct. 1. Thirty-eight of those in isolation are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, 55 are those who were exposed within their households and 115 are due to all other types of exposure.
The dashboard read OU Housing also conducted 99 tests from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, of which there was one positive case.
Cleveland County recorded 83 new cases as of Oct. 2, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. This brings the county’s current total cases to 6,349.
There were two deaths in Cleveland County this week as well — one male in the 18-35 age group and another in the 65 or older category, according to OSDH data The City of Norman also recorded 32 total new cases in the city, which brings Norman’s tally to 3,401 recorded cases.
