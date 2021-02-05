OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 258 community members in self-isolation, quarantine; 1,210 receive vaccine doses

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated with new COVID-19 data exhibiting a surge in positivity rates and 30 new cases reported so far this week.
On Feb. 1, four positive cases were recorded. Fifty-three tests were conducted, with a positivity rate of 7.5 percent. Nine positive tests were recorded Feb. 2, and 52 tests were conducted. The positivity rate rose to 17.3 percent, before rising once more. After Feb. 3 saw 17 positive cases with eighty-seven COVID-19 tests conducted, the dashboard registered a 19.5 percent positivity rate.
OU’s daily testing data for Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 has not yet been released.
As of Feb. 4, 258 people are in isolation or quarantine. Of those, 229 are students, 21 are staff and 8 are faculty members.
In a COVID-19 vaccine update email released Friday afternoon, OU announced 1,210 vaccine doses have been administered in the Norman campus to those who have been eligible in the first two phases of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s vaccination plan — health care workers and first responders; faculty, staff and students aged 65 and older; employee household members and spouses aged 65 and older, and OU retirees aged 65 and older.
Although OU cases rose this week, the City of Norman’s seven-day average of new cases is now at 48, its lowest point since at least Jan. 6, according to the dashboard. The Cleveland County seven-day average is also at a low point in the same time period, now sitting at 140.43 cases per day.
