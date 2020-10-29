OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 188 community members in isolation, quarantine

You are the owner of this article.
The OU COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to show no new positive cases in OU Housing since Oct. 18 and 6 positive test results from the Goddard Health Center as of Oct. 21. 

As of Oct. 28, 188 people are in isolation, with 151 students, 27 staff and 10 faculty. Out of those in isolation, 33 have tested positive, 90 were exposed, 40 were exposed within their household and 25 had symptoms. 

OU Housing has seen a consistent 0 percent positive case rate for nearly two weeks, which is a significant improvement from September, where the rate of positive cases reached as high as 25.9 percent. 

The number of positive cases on campus only represents those who have been tested through Goddard Health Center. 

According to the Norman COVID-19 dashboard, the city has reported 15 new cases as of Oct. 25, with the number of total cases reaching 4,343. There are an estimated 442 active cases and an estimated 3,845 recoveries. There have been a total 56 deaths as of Oct. 25. 

