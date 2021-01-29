OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 146 community members in self-isolation, quarantine; 782 receive first vaccine dose

The OU COVID-19 dashboard reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27 and over 700 first-dose vaccinations administered as the first week of spring classes concludes.
According to the dashboard, four positive tests were reported Jan. 24, three Jan. 25, two Jan. 26 and four Jan. 27. There are 146 campus community members in self-isolation or quarantine as of Jan. 28.
Of the isolated or quarantined individuals, two displayed symptoms, 70 had self-reported positive tests, 43 had household exposure and 31 were exposed by other means.
Since the beginning of the university’s vaccine rollout, 782 first doses have been provided to eligible campus community members — including first responders, medical personnel, and faculty, staff and students aged 65 or older. The university is currently in phase two of the Oklahoma State Department of Health vaccination plan, and most community members will become eligible in phase three.
Vaccinations are currently being conducted on a first-come, first-served basis according to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, and the university does not currently plan to release its available number of doses.
There have been 162 OU Housing tests administered between Jan. 25 and 27 with nine positive in total, according to the dashboard. All data is indicative of test results from OU Health Services, which includes tests conducted at Goddard Health Services on the Norman Campus.
