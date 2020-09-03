You are the owner of this article.
OU COVID-19 dashboard reports 28 new positive tests, Norman sees largest single-day case increase

  • Updated
COVID kids

The OU COVID-19 dashboard was updated Thursday afternoon. Goddard Health Services recorded 28 positive tests Sept. 1, according to the updated data.

The 28 positive tests account for the largest single-day total of positive cases since Aug. 10, the first date the university has made available on the dashboard. The dashboard's positive test data accounts only for positive PCR tests conducted at Goddard, according to Goddard Health Center Medical Director Dr. Craig Rice.

Since Aug. 10, Goddard has recorded 135 total positive tests.

On Sept. 3, Norman recorded 68 new cases, its largest single-day increase for new COVID-19 cases since April, according to the City of Norman dashboard.

On Sept. 1, Goddard conducted 121 tests, the highest single-day total since Aug. 10, according to the dashboard. It also recorded its highest positive percentage, with 23 percent of tests yielding a positive result.

As of Sept. 2, 335 OU community members are in self-isolation, according to the dashboard, including 315 students, 14 staff and 6 faculty. Of these, 137 are self-isolating due to a positive test, 30 due to displaying COVID-19 symptoms and 125 due to exposure to the virus.

According to emails from OU officials, individuals who are considered in quarantine — those who have been exposed to the virus, but not tested positive — are allowed to leave their quarantine space to grocery shop and get meals from on-campus locations. This is not the case for individuals who are considered self-isolated, which means they have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the emails.

