You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU COVID-19 dashboard records 16 new cases

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Mask w/ black background (copy)
Image by Megan Foisy

OU's COVID-19 dashboard was updated Wednesday morning, reporting 16 positive tests conducted by Goddard Health Center on Aug. 31.

The dashboard does not track data across weekends or indicate how many positive cases are still considered active. As of Monday's data, Goddard has reported 107 positive cases since Aug. 10.

The 16 positive cases were part of 80 total tests conducted by Goddard on Monday, resulting in a positive test rate of 20 percent, according to the dashboard.

As of Aug. 31, 305 OU community members have entered self-isolation, including 279 students, 16 staff and 8 faculty members. Of the 303, 120 are isolating due to a positive test result, 113 due to exposure to COVID-19 and 32 because of displaying coronavirus symptoms.

The last update to Goddard's data came on Aug. 28. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith wrote in an email Goddard Health Services sends samples to reference labs for test result verification, meaning updated results from the center are typically delayed by one to two days.

Result times vary depending on the lab and results are reported based on the date of testing, Keith wrote, so they're reported on the dashboard once the results return to Goddard. 

Keith wrote in the email the process of updating the dashboard is a manual one that requires Goddard officials to analyze multiple data points. After the data is examined, it appears on the dashboard, and Cleveland County and regional statistics are updated daily. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments